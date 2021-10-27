Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.20. Apple posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $148.85. 55,953,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

