Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 309,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.19 million and a PE ratio of -33.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.