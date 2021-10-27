Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $55.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $215.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.26 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

