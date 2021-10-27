Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post sales of $8.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,814. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

