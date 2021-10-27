Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report sales of $14.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.04 million. Marchex reported sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $53.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.84.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

