Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report sales of $89.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the highest is $90.79 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $326.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 226.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $596.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

