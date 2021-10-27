Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.35 Million

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $560.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $584.70 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 528,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,090. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in The Children’s Place by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Children’s Place by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

