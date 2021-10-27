Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WNS reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

WNS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.22. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

