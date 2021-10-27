Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $15.25 for the year.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of AN opened at $125.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $303,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,253,824 shares of company stock valued at $155,440,904 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

