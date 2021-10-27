Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

