Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PVG stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

