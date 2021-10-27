Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):
- 10/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.
- 10/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.50 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:FCX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,613,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 127.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,239,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,682 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 132,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
