Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

10/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

10/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.50 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.50 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.50 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,613,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 127.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,239,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,682 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,342 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 132,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

