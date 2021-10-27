Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hexcel (HXL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) recently:

10/21/2021 – Hexcel is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/20/2021 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/24/2021 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/24/2021 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,684. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 118,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

