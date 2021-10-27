Analysts Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Target Price at C$5.21

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.16.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.60 million. Analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

