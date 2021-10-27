Analysts Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Target Price at C$5.21

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
5N Plus stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.16.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
