Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) PT at $116.33

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

EW stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 1,782,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

