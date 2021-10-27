Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) PT at $116.33

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
EW stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 1,782,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.