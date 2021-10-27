Analysts Set Expectations for Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

