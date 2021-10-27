Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target at $22.81

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.7763 dividend. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

