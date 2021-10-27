Analysts Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) PT at $50.00

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.43. 1,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24. Vroom has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth about $83,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

