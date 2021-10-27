Analyzing Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.95 $24.33 million $1.82 14.29 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.49 billion 5.57 $331.15 million $3.73 34.94

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SmartFinancial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 24.48% 9.61% 1.00% Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.49% 10.07% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 3 1 0 1.83

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $108.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.76%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats SmartFinancial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. Th

