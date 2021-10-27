Analyzing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88%

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.76 $1.19 million N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.63 $20.32 million $2.09 9.94

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

