AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $849.87 million, a P/E ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96,182 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

