Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

OTCMKTS ANDHF remained flat at $$37.75 on Wednesday. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

