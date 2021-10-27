Andra AP fonden Buys 3,300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $501.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $525.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

