Andra AP fonden Has $6.56 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

