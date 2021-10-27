Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,433.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.