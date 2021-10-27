Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday.

LON:APF opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.47 million and a PE ratio of -78.00. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

