Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.73) on Monday. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a market capitalization of £283.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.24.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

