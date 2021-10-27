Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 270,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $20,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

