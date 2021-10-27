ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.75.
ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,785. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.
In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
