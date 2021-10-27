ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.75.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,785. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

