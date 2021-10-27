ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee Sells 2,899 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANSS opened at $376.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ANSYS by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

