Antara Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Antara Capital LP owned about 0.18% of CHP Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHPM. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in CHP Merger by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 892,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 565,059 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 578,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of CHPM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 105,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,232. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.