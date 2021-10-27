Antara Capital LP Invests $3.37 Million in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Antara Capital LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPTK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

