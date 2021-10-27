Antara Capital LP Invests $4.92 Million in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Antara Capital LP owned about 0.53% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in CONX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in CONX by 14.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in CONX by 27.3% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 414,607 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 112,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

