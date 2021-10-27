Antara Capital LP Makes New Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 205,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Antara Capital LP owned about 0.37% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 363,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,566. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

