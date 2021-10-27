Antara Capital LP Makes New Investment in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $388,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $970,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRZN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.95.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

