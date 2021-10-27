Antara Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,750,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,430,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Antara Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,821,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

SRNG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. 4,480,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

