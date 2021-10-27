Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of AR opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

