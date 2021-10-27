AntiMatter Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $574,954.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00207912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00098001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

