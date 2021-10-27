APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.34

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

