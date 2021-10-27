Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.86

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.88. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 165,586 shares trading hands.

APEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market cap of $273.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

