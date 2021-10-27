Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $178,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

