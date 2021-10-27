Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.07

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 3890874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

