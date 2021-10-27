Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 47.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

AINV stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $871.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

