Apple (AAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.31.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

