Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.22

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.22 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 130,925 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £18.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.52.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

