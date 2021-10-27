Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after buying an additional 424,477 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ARMK stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Aramark has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

