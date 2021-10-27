ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

ARC opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,020.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,768 shares of company stock valued at $124,747. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

