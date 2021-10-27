Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

