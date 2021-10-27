Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,903,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 99,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 510,500 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

