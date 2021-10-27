Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

